HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — Two Carroll County men were arrested early Thursday morning on child pornography charges, according to Maryland State Police.
The suspects have been identified as Matthew Robert Curtis, and Tyler Hayden Curtis, both 23, of Hampstead, Maryland.
Matthew Curtis is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.
Tyler Curtis is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Both men, who are siblings, were arrested without incident and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center for processing.
In April 2020, Maryland State Police received a tip involving the distribution of child pornography online.
The investigation led to the identification of the suspects and their residence in Carroll County.
Officials served a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and found electronic devices with multiple child pornography files.
Both suspects are registered sex offenders following previous child pornography convictions.