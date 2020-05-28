Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The moisture from what’s left of Bertha streamed up through West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and into Ohio on Thursday.
While Maryland missed out on the bulk of the rain, the showers in the southerly flow behind Bertha are moving through and will continue to affect mainly western parts of the state.
There is a chance for severe storms across Maryland Friday evening ahead of a cold front.
All of western Maryland — and some of central Maryland — is under a slight risk for severe storms.
Much of southern Maryland — and the Eastern Shore — is under a marginal risk.