Coronavirus In MDHospitalizations Flat After 2 Days Of Slight Increases, Cases Top 49K
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Wednesday in Frederick County.

Maryland State Police received a call for a report of a serious accident on Maryland Route 550 at the intersection of Clyde Young Road.

Responding troopers found a BMW motorcycle that had collided with a New Holland forage harvester.

The driver — and sole occupant of the motorcycle — was flown to Shock Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver — and sole occupant of the harvester — was not injured.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact TFC Blumenauer, Collision Reconstructionist, of the Frederick Barrack.

