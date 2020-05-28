Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Wednesday in Frederick County.
Maryland State Police received a call for a report of a serious accident on Maryland Route 550 at the intersection of Clyde Young Road.
Responding troopers found a BMW motorcycle that had collided with a New Holland forage harvester.
The driver — and sole occupant of the motorcycle — was flown to Shock Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver — and sole occupant of the harvester — was not injured.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact TFC Blumenauer, Collision Reconstructionist, of the Frederick Barrack.