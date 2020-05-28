BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens plan to eventually get on the field for practice this year, and when they do, it will mark the official homecoming of one of their new players.

Dom Maggio’s football career comes full circle; it’s a family circle.

From a Baltimore football family, Maggio — a punter — signed a contract in May to play for his hometown team. He’s now awaiting his first practice with the Ravens.

Maggio is back home in Baltimore, living with his parents for now

“It’s a small world,” he said.

A world of football for the Maggio’s that had Dom rooting for the Ravens early on.

More than a fan, he grew to be a standout athlete at The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland; a quarterback, kicker and punter.

Punting is a Maggio family trait. Dom’s dad, Kirk, was a standout punter at UCLA. Drafted by the Packers, Kirk played pro in the World League and schooled his son in the finer points of punting.

Dom went on to Wake Forest where he became one of the top college punters in the nation. He was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

For Dom, it’s good to be home.

“It’s been an outpouring of love and support, it’s been great,” he said. “It’s an added being on the hometown team, and everyone’s a fan their whole lives. It made it easy for the rest of my family and friends, they already have their Ravens gear, so they’ll be wearing. But it’s been a blessing.”

Signing with the Ravens is a blessing and a challenge. Sam Koch owns the punting position, a veteran who’s now the longest tenured player on the roster.

Maggio has already done some informal workouts with Koch. He plans to learn from him, knowing it’s a long-shot that he’ll take his roster spot.

“Just want to get in there and prove I belong on an NFL team,” Maggio said.

Maggio has yet to meet Head Coach John Harbaugh other than video meetings, but the rookie has already connected with Special Teams Coach Randy Brown who’s known for his expertise with punters.