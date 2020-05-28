LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to West Nursery Road and River Road in Linthicum Heights shortly before 6 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
Police say a Honda was traveling northbound on West Nursery Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control in a curve and crossed into the southbound lane.
The Honda struck an Acura which was approaching in the southbound lane. Both the driver and passenger of the Honda were ejected.
The driver of the Acura was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda was transported to an area trauma center life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police believe the cause of the crash appears was due to excessive speed and driver error on part of the Honda. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
The Traffic Safety Section is handling the crash investigation.