BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man walked into a hospital in southwest Baltimore after he had been shot late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to an area hospital at around 10:59 p.m. where a shooting victim had walked in. Police said they found the 18-year-old man who had been shot in his left forearm.
Police said he was being uncooperative with detectives and officers, so they have not determined where the shooting happened yet.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.