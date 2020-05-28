UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County officials said they will be ready to begin reopening starting on June 1 — including curbside retail and allowing barbershops and hair salons to operate by appointment only.
County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday morning, the county now has the resources in place to start a phase 1 reopening and lift the stay-at-home order.
Prince George’s County had the highest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Maryland over the span of the pandemic.
Several weeks ago, Alsobrooks said the county was reporting 70 COVID-19 deaths per week. But, county health officials say they are starting to see the declines needed to begin reopening.
The county executive also announced she has created a task force to help reopen the county.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- What’s Open, What Closed
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.