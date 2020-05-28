



— A group of teenagers in Phoenix raised more than $11,000 in three weeks for supplies to aid the Navajo Nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The five kids, aged 13 to 17 years old, said they felt concerned and inspired to help after hearing about the Navajo Nation’s high rate of COVID-19 infection.

“We were in quarantine and we didn’t have a lot to do,” Max Goldstein, 17, told The Arizona Republic. “We wanted to help out our community in Arizona.”

The teens started the fundraiser by writing a letter and emailing it to friends and family, addressing their concerns and asking for donations.

“Right when we sent out the letter, I was really surprised because a lot of people started emailing us, dropping off checks and donations” Alex Goldstein, 16, said.

They also contacted the Navajo Nation to find out what supplies are needed and how they can be distributed.

In addition to cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula, dog food and nonperishable food, they were able to acquire about 1,000 masks. The first delivery is scheduled for Friday, May 29.

The Navajo Nation Supply Project, as it is now called, launched recently on Twitter, GoFundMe and Venmo (NavajoNation-SupplyProject), hoping to take the fundraising to the next level.