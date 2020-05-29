EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after they were found hurt at a Royal Farms in Edgewood.
Deputies responded at 4:16 a.m. to the Royal Farms in the 600 block of Edgewood Road for the report of an injured person. They said they discovered two people with trauma to their bodies.
Today at 4:16 a.m., deputies responded to the Royal Farms, 600 blk of Edgewood Road for the report of an injured person. Deputies discovered 2 victims suffering from trauma to their bodies. Both transported to local hospitals for treatment. No further info. Investigation ongoing
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) May 29, 2020
Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police said they have no further information at this time but the investigation is ongoing.