EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after they were found hurt at a Royal Farms in Edgewood.

Deputies responded at 4:16 a.m. to the Royal Farms in the 600 block of Edgewood Road for the report of an injured person. They said they discovered two people with trauma to their bodies.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police said they have no further information at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

