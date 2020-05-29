Coronavirus In MDHospitalization Drop Slightly As Total Cases Surpass 50K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot and killed overnight into Friday, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Wayne Avenue in northwest Baltimore to investigate a shooting at around 11:27 p.m. Thursday night.

When they arrived they saw two men sitting inside a car with gunshot wounds- both were dead from their injuries.

Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to the 500 block of Curley Street in southeast Baltimore to investigate a shooting at around 12:20 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived they saw a 22-year-old man had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

