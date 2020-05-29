BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after they say a 78-year-old man was shot in crossfire in northwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 5400 block of Prince Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 78-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.
According to witnesses, two vehicles drove into the block. Everyone got out of their respective vehicles and started firing at each other when the victim was accidentally struck.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition remains unknown.
Northwest District detectives are investigating this incident incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.