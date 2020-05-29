BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young announced the reopening of Baltimore City-owned tennis and disk golf courts on Friday.
“I understand that sports, exercise, and time spent outdoors are essential to both our physical and mental health,” Mayor Young said. “That is why I tasked Director Moore and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) with evaluating and providing the best, and safest solutions to restore outdoor recreation options for our residents.”
Starting Friday, players can play with these restrictions:
Tennis:
- Courts are restricted to SINGLES play only.
- All spectators and players waiting for a court must remain outside of the fencing and are encouraged to stay in their vehicles until courts become available. Social distancing procedures must be followed at all times.
- Before, during and after play, players must maintain a minimum distance of at least 6 feet from other people.
- Players should label their equipment and ball(s) that they will touch during play.
- Main entry gates will be left open to prevent surface contact.
Disk Golf:
- Maintain a physical distancing of six feet at all times.
- Maximum 4 players per grouping.
- Do not approach the first tee until clear.
- Do not touch the equipment of others.
- Only one disc in a basket at a time.
- Retrieve disk without grabbing chains.
- Trash is carry-in, carry-out.
- No congregating in the parking lot or bulletin board area before or after play.
Players are still asked to continue to maintain social distancing and groups of more than 10 are still prohibited.
“I am happy that we are able to provide sport options that provide natural social distancing like tennis and disk golf,” BCRP Executive Director Reginald Moore said. “It is crucial that players adhere to the detailed guidelines our recreation staff have provided so that all residents can remain safe while enjoying the games.”
City-owned basketball and bocce courts, park pavilions, playgrounds, and other high congestion areas remain closed until further notice.