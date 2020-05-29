BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s Code Red Extreme Heat season is upon the city, and with it come some new measures the city says it’s taking to help older and more vulnerable adults during the summer.
The city has bought and will distribute 1,200 air conditioning units and 25,000 fans for the city’s older adults.
“While we continue to work to limit the spread of COVID-19, it is important to remember the threat extreme heat creates for our residents,” Mayor Young said. “I am proud of the work of the Health Department, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and our nonprofit partner, Civic Works, for partnering to deliver these much-needed air conditioning units and fans to our older adults.”
The funding is from the federal government’s CARES Act, and with it the Health Department, DHCD and Civic Works will distribute the units and fans.
The Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success says it will work with the Health Department to assist residents who qualify for this program in completing energy assistance applications.
“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme excessive heat are exacerbated in urban areas related to population density and the heat island effect due to construction and asphalt,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, pets.”