BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison released a video Friday sharing his thoughts on the video that captured the deadly arrest of George Floyd.
“The killing of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement is both deeply horrific and heartbreaking. What we saw in the video was disgusting and shocking to the conscience,” Harrison said. “This does not represent the calling of our officers to serve and protect with dignity and respect.”
“Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo’s decision to terminate the officers involved was absolutely necessary, and my leadership team and I support his decisive action,” he said, adding, “The Baltimore Police Department remains committed to rebuilding and earning the trust of the communities we serve through fair, equitable, and dignified treatment of all in our fight for justice.”
“The death of George Floyd has shaken America to its core. This cannot be what the policing profession stands for. We can and we must ensure that all officers intervene in the bad actions of others so that we prevent incidents like this from happening,” Harrison said.”I stand with leaders from across the country and our communities to call for these officers to be held accountable for their abhorrent actions and for justice to be served.”
