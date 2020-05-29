



The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis drew comparisons to the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, but Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he doesn’t believe it’s a fair comparison.

“I don’t think it’s a fair comparison,” Hogan said on TODAY. “The evidence here seems overwhelming and clear to me and you have a video of exactly what happened. However, the situation on the ground is reminiscent somewhat of the actions that took place afterwards.”

Hogan said he’d only been governor for 90 days when the worst violence in 47 years broke out in Baltimore.

He said he reached out to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Friday morning to offer his advice on the way we handled this situation

“It’s a tragic situation. I understand the frustration in the community. I think they’ve got to act,” Hogan said. “We sent in the National Guard and police officers to try to keep the community safe because in the first few hours we had 400 businesses burned and looted and destroyed and 137 police and firefighters injured.”

“But then we sent in a strong force of police and National Guard and kept the peace, while allowing people to protest lawfully and to express their frustrations,” the governor said. “I immediately went to the city of Baltimore spent an entire week talking with people and walking the streets and trying to lower the temperature and listen to the concerns and we after the first day we had no violence whatsoever.”

“It’s just my advice is that you’ve got to act,” Hogan said. “You got to be decisive, and you’ve got to get in there and try it because the violence is not helping the situation at all. There’s legitimate concerns and frustrations that have to be addressed. But burning down buildings and you know this violence and looting and burning police stations is not the answer.”