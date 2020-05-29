Comments
WASHINGTON (CNN) — Demonstrators gathered in the nation’s capital Friday night to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
Protesters in the nation’s capital breached the complex of the Treasury Department and spray painted the area, according to law enforcement sources.
CNN’s Jim Acosta reported the protests moved away from the White House went to Capitol Hill.
Some of the protesters were briefly detained by the US Secret Service but eventually let go.
There was also a brief lockdown at the White House that has since been lifted.
CNN has reached out to the US Secret Service for comment.