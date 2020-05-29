Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has extended the emergency order prohibiting utility providers from shutting off or charging late fees for residential services through July 1.
This includes electricity, water, sewage disposal, telegraph, gas, phone and internet.
so in the end all that pay their bills will end up paying the late fees for everyone else.