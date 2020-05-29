Coronavirus In MDHospitalization Drop Slightly As Total Cases Surpass 50K
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has extended the emergency order prohibiting utility providers from shutting off or charging late fees for residential services through July 1.

This includes electricity, water, sewage disposal, telegraph, gas, phone and internet.

Read the full order here. 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

  1. King Julian says:
    May 29, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    so in the end all that pay their bills will end up paying the late fees for everyone else.

