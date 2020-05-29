



A group of protesters gathered in downtown Baltimore Friday night to protest the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody.

The group blocked traffic along Light Street near the Inner Harbor.

Group and police now at City Hall. @wjz pic.twitter.com/obWJNeidml — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 30, 2020

The group has now moved to City Hall.

Protests continue around the country for Floyd, including in Washington D.C. where a protest there locked down the White House for a period of time.

Police initially said Floyd was resisting arrest and had a medical incident. However, video obtained by CBS News shows Floyd cooperating with officers, at least in the initial moments of the encounter.

A bystander’s video showed Floyd pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer — identified as Derek Chauvin — knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving and became unresponsive.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with murder in Floyd’s fatal arrest.

Maryland leaders condemned the deadly arrest Friday during various press conferences.

“The killing of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement is both deeply horrific and heartbreaking. What we saw in the video was disgusting and shocking to the conscience,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “This does not represent the calling of our officers to serve and protect with dignity and respect.”

Anne Arundel County’s Police Chief also commented in a press conference, where he was joined by leaders of Maryland’s African American community.

“Every right-thinking police officer in this country was disgusted by what they saw on that video. Human life matters. We exist to protect it.” he said.

He urged people to protest peacefully and they will be there to protect them.

Baltimore police said they have a plan in case protests break out in Baltimore.

Watch for coverage from WCCO, CBS Minnesota.