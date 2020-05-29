ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Friday nine of 12 branch offices located throughout the state will reopen Monday, June 1, for appointment-only visits.
Offices in Baltimore, Frederick and Upper Marlboro will remain closed.
On June 1, limited staff at the nine branch offices will return and will follow state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Employees will work on rotated schedules and practice spatial and social distancing.
Any taxpayer who needs to visit a branch office must make an appointment in advance by accessing www.marylandtaxes.gov and clicking on locations.
Visitors to branch offices must follow all mask and social distancing requirements. No walk-in service will be provided. Offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Taxpayers are urged to file and to pay their Maryland state income tax returns electronically, including the use of direct deposit for refunds.
Earlier this tax season, Comptroller Franchot extended the filing and payment deadlines for individual and corporate income taxes from April 15 to July 15, 2020. Business tax filing deadlines also have been extended to July 15.
