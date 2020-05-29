BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations remain flat in Maryland as total confirmed cases surpass 50,000 across the state Friday.
The Maryland Health Department reports 50,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
Hospitalizations went down from 1,334 to 1,296 in a day, of which 507 people remain in the ICU.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 50,988 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 328,516 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 12.0%.
Number of persons tested negative: 233,530
Number of confirmed deaths: 2,348 pic.twitter.com/WKukfJuyNp
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 29, 2020
Officials report 2,348 Marylanders have died from the virus and there are 118 more deaths probably related to the virus.
A total of 8,479 people have been hospitalized over the span of the pandemic and 3,571 have been released from isolation.
A total of 328,516 people have ever been tested in Maryland and 233,530 have tested negative.
A breakdown of data by county
Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|177
|(16)
|Anne Arundel
|3,643
|(158)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|5,426
|(240)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|5,819
|(320)
|16*
|Calvert
|329
|(16)
|1*
|Caroline
|248
|Carroll
|861
|(83)
|2*
|Cecil
|364
|(22)
|Charles
|1,056
|(71)
|1*
|Dorchester
|140
|(3)
|Frederick
|1,856
|(98)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|854
|(46)
|3*
|Howard
|1,868
|(54)
|4*
|Kent
|167
|(17)
|Montgomery
|11,035
|(555)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|14,773
|(506)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|160
|(12)
|St. Mary’s
|460
|(20)
|Somerset
|73
|(2)
|Talbot
|91
|(1)
|Washington
|441
|(13)
|Wicomico
|931
|(30)
|Worcester
|206
|(12)
|1*
|Data not available
|(53)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,224
|10-19
|2,191
|(1)
|20-29
|7,033
|(12)
|1*
|30-39
|9,460
|(29)
|4*
|40-49
|9,212
|(68)
|3*
|50-59
|8,354
|(160)
|10*
|60-69
|5,996
|(374)
|12*
|70-79
|3,877
|(581)
|17*
|80+
|3,641
|(1,070)
|69*
|Data not available
|(53)
|2*
|Female
|26,527
|(1,156)
|65*
|Male
|24,461
|(1,192)
|53*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|14,613
|(972)
|40*
|Asian (NH)
|948
|(89)
|6*
|White (NH)
|9,869
|(982)
|61*
|Hispanic
|12,610
|(215)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,478
|(30)
|Data not available
|10,470
|(60)
|4*
