Coronavirus In MDHospitalization Drop Slightly As Total Cases Surpass 50K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations remain flat in Maryland as total confirmed cases surpass 50,000 across the state Friday.

The Maryland Health Department reports 50,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Hospitalizations went down from 1,334 to 1,296 in a day, of which 507 people remain in the ICU.

Officials report 2,348 Marylanders have died from the virus and there are 118 more deaths probably related to the virus.

A total of 8,479 people have been hospitalized over the span of the pandemic and 3,571 have been released from isolation.

A total of 328,516 people have ever been tested in Maryland and 233,530 have tested negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A breakdown of data by county

Percent positive testing, all jurisdictions

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 177 (16)
Anne Arundel 3,643 (158) 9*
Baltimore City 5,426 (240) 8*
Baltimore County 5,819 (320) 16*
Calvert 329 (16) 1*
Caroline 248
Carroll 861 (83) 2*
Cecil 364 (22)
Charles 1,056 (71) 1*
Dorchester 140 (3)
Frederick 1,856 (98) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 854 (46) 3*
Howard 1,868 (54) 4*
Kent 167 (17)
Montgomery 11,035 (555) 40*
Prince George’s 14,773 (506) 24*
Queen Anne’s 160 (12)
St. Mary’s 460 (20)
Somerset 73 (2)
Talbot 91 (1)
Washington 441 (13)
Wicomico 931 (30)
Worcester 206 (12) 1*
Data not available (53) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,224
10-19 2,191 (1)
20-29 7,033 (12) 1*
30-39 9,460 (29) 4*
40-49 9,212 (68) 3*
50-59 8,354 (160) 10*
60-69 5,996 (374) 12*
70-79 3,877 (581) 17*
80+ 3,641 (1,070) 69*
Data not available (53) 2*
Female 26,527 (1,156) 65*
Male 24,461 (1,192) 53*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 14,613 (972) 40*
Asian (NH) 948 (89) 6*
White (NH) 9,869 (982) 61*
Hispanic 12,610 (215) 7*
Other (NH) 2,478 (30)
Data not available 10,470 (60) 4*

