BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is expected in parts of Maryland Friday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties through 9 p.m. A thunderstorm warning was issued for Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties through 3:15 p.m.
WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara has details:
It may be late May but it’s feeling rather summery across Maryland.
It’s another hot and sticky day but there is relief in sight by the weekend.
We have to get through a potentially stormy late afternoon and evening though.
As temperatures climb into the upper 80s and a cold front approaches from the west, thunderstorms are expected to fire up during the second half of the day.
The main threats are drenching downpours and damaging wind gusts but there is also the possibility of large hail.
So far the heaviest storms seem to hold off until the evening hours but we could see some activity by late in the afternoon.
Cooler and drier air settles in this weekend, with temps in the low 80s Saturday and then low 70s by Sunday.