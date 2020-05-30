TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — AAA data finds that the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are when the number of crash fatalities involving teen drivers rise.
AAA said the combination of schools closed, activities curtailed, summer jobs canceled and some COVID-19 restrictions being lifted could prove deadly as teens take to the road this summer.
AAA recommends that parents continue to ensure their teens practice good driving behavior.
In Maryland, 119 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers in the past ten years during the “100 Deadliest Days,” the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Nationwide, more than 8,300 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2008 to 2018. That’s more than seven people a day each summer as compared to the rest of the year (six people/day).
“The last decade of crash data shows that teens continue to be over-represented in crashes and summertime marks an increase of fatal crashes for this age group,” said Dr. David Yang, Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Our data analysis has found that for every mile driven, new teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”
Due to their inexperience, teen drivers are at a higher risk of crashes. According to the new AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72% of teen drivers aged 16-18 admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors in the past 30 days: