



The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an incident caught on camera Friday night that appears to show an altercation between a woman and the officers downtown.

The video shows a woman swing and hit a police officer in the head. After landing the first blow, a second officer is seen holding her back, but the woman hit the first officer again.

At that point, the video shows the second officer hit the woman in the throat, knocking her to the ground.

(The video can be seen here; viewer discretion is advised)

Extra police officers were downtown Friday night due to a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Twitter early Saturday morning, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said while the first officer “showed great restraint,” “the response by the second officer is unacceptable period.”

“I spoke with (Police Commissioner Michael Harrison) who ensured me that he and his team where (sic) on top of it. I will monitor,” the council president and mayoral candidate tweeted. “I want to thank the members of @BaltimorePolice who supported citizens right to protest.”

The police department issued a statement Saturday morning, saying the commissioner ordered an immediate investigation into the incident:

“Last night, the Department became aware of an incident involving the arrest of a woman by two of our officers. A video posted online showed a women (sic) striking a Police Sergeant twice in the face and then a Police Officer striking her in the head. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for an emergency petition. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison viewed the video and ordered an immediate investigation into this incident by the Department’s Special Investigations Response Team unit which is part of the Public Integrity Bureau. The Deputy Commissioner for PIB has directed a full review and has suspended the officers police powers during the investigations.”

The city police officers’ union also issued a statement blasting Scott’s response:

“Council President Scott, it is reprehensible that you would use political pressure after a situation where one officer was protecting his colleague from further attack. Escalation occurred only after the female attacked continued the assault. But I forgot…there is an election coming up and your actions are straight from the playbook!”

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young also released a statement late Saturday morning, calling the incident “deeply disturbing”: