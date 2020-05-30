



The number of Marylanders hospitalized with the coronavirus declined again Saturday as the total number of confirmed cases topped 52,000, data released Saturday showed.

The latest data put the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 52,015, up 1,279 in the past 24 hours, and the number of current hospitalizations at 1,239, down from 1,296 on Friday. Just under 750 patients in the hospital are in acute care, while 492 are in intensive care.

In total, 2,390 Marylanders have died due to the virus.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 52,015 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 339,361 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 11.6%. Number of persons tested negative: 241,931

Number of confirmed deaths: 2,390 pic.twitter.com/a4k4UiL3LO — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 30, 2020

More than 328,000 Marylanders have been tested for the virus; 233,530 have tested negative.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted the state’s rate of positive tests compared to the total has dropped to 11.6 percent, the lowest since March 29.

The number of hospitalizations dropped to the lowest level since April 17, he added.

At 11.6%, Maryland's #COVID19 positivity rate has dropped to its lowest level since March 29. At 1239, Maryland's #COVID19 hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest level since April 17. https://t.co/WPIQCfG6UI — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) May 30, 2020

On Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the state topped 50,000; half of the total cases were in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. As of Saturday, Prince George’s County had 14,773 confirmed cases, while Montgomery County broke 11,000, landing at 11,035.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 177 (16) Anne Arundel 3,743 (163) 9* Baltimore City 5,564 (246) 8* Baltimore County 5,955 (325) 15* Calvert 334 (17) 1* Caroline 253 Carroll 880 (89) 1* Cecil 366 (22) Charles 1,085 (71) 1* Dorchester 141 (3) Frederick 1,890 (98) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 861 (46) 3* Howard 1,905 (54) 4* Kent 170 (19) Montgomery 11,251 (565) 40* Prince George’s 15,022 (515) 24* Queen Anne’s 159 (12) St. Mary’s 471 (20) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 96 (2) Washington 456 (13) Wicomico 943 (30) Worcester 210 (12) 1* Data not available (50) 5*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,253 10-19 2,264 (1) 20-29 7,187 (12) 1* 30-39 9,671 (30) 4* 40-49 9,403 (68) 3* 50-59 8,484 (165) 9* 60-69 6,116 (381) 11* 70-79 3,932 (590) 17* 80+ 3,705 (1,093) 69* Data not available (50) 5* Female 27,091 (1,176) 65* Male 24,924 (1,214) 54*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 14,911 (986) 40* Asian (NH) 977 (92) 6* White (NH) 10,054 (1,003) 59* Hispanic 12,978 (222) 7* Other (NH) 2,530 (30) Data not available 10,565 (57) 7*

