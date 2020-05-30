Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A worker was injured after falling around 20 feet at a construction site at Druid Hill Park, the Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed Saturday afternoon.
The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fall Saturday morning. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Further details were not immediately available.
In February, a subcontractor working on the multi-year tank project at Druid Hill Park died after being injured at the site. Officials did not release details about the man’s death.