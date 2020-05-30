Coronavirus In MDTotal Cases Top 52K; Hospitalizations Decrease
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PM60 Minutes Sports
    2:30 PMCourse Record with Michael Breed
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, construction accident, Druid Hill Park, Druid Park Lake, Local TV, Talkers, worker injured


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A worker was injured after falling around 20 feet at a construction site at Druid Hill Park, the Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fall Saturday morning. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available.

In February, a subcontractor working on the multi-year tank project at Druid Hill Park died after being injured at the site. Officials did not release details about the man’s death.

Comments

Leave a Reply