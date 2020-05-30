CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — An Easton man died Friday after fleeing from a traffic stop in Cambridge and later being found in medical distress, state police said.
The man, later identified as Larry Ross, Jr., 37, was pulled over on Route 16 south of Chesapeake Street around 1 p.m. Friday during a drug enforcement initiative, police said.
A trooper stopped Ross for reportedly failing to keep right of center and for an equipment violation. When Ross pulled over, he got out of his vehicle and ran.
Police said the trooper lost sight of Ross but a passing motorist later told them he saw Ross running in a nearby field.
Three troopers then reportedly found him lying in a wooded area about half a mile from the initial traffic stop. They took him into custody without resistance.
After being handcuffed, Ross asked the troopers for water and was sweating profusely. Police said at first he told them he had ingested something but he later denied it.
An EMS crew took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Homicide investigators are looking into the man’s death.