UNION BRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges stemming from an illegal street racing event in Frederick County earlier this year in which one person was killed.
Noah Kyle Wetzel, of Emmitsburg, is charged with negligent manslaughter and criminal negligent manslaughter. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Wetzel was driving a 1984 Ford F250 during an illegal street race near Union Bridge on March 20 when two of the three people riding on the back of the flatbed truck fell off.
Two days later, one of the riders, Michael Adrian Fritz, 22, of New Windsor, died from his injuries. The other man was identified as 19-year-old John Wittington, Jr.
The sheriff’s office said Wetzel was served an arrest warrant on Friday.
In March, the sheriff’s office said while some people at the scene appeared to be intoxicated, there was no evidence Wetzel was.
The sheriff’s office did not provide a mugshot of Wetzel.