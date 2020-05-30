Coronavirus In MD
Total Cases Top 52K; Hospitalizations Decrease
Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
News
All News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
Only CBS
Latest News
Easton Man Dies After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Being Found In Medical Distress, State Police Say
An Easton man died Friday after fleeing from a traffic stop in Cambridge and later being found in medical distress, state police said.
'Deeply Disturbing': Baltimore Police Investigating Altercation Between Woman, Officers Caught On Camera
The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an incident caught on camera Friday night that appears to show an altercation between a woman and the officers downtown.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Baltimore Ravens Pass Rusher Matthew Judon Signs Franchise Tender
The 27-year-old pass rusher has signed his franchise tender making it likely he'll be with the team for the 2020 season.
Dom Maggio, Baltimore Native And Ravens Punter, Eagerly Awaits Chance To Play For His Hometown Team
The Ravens plan to eventually get on the field for practice this year, and when they do, it will mark the official homecoming of one of their new players.
Joe Flacco Says He's 'Fully Embracing' Backup Role With The Jets
Joe Flacco has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and been the Super Bowl MVP.
Laurel Park To Resume Live Horse Racing This Weekend
Live horse racing can resume starting this weekend, the Maryland Jockey Club announced Thursday.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Maps
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
5 hours ago
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
15 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watches, Warnings Issued For Parts Of State
Severe weather is expected in parts of Maryland Friday afternoon.
Maryland Weather: Chance Of Severe Storms Friday
The moisture from what's left of Bertha streamed up through West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and into Ohio on Thursday.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Reopening Maryland: Youth Day Camps, Outdoor Pools, Drive-In Theaters Can Open With Some Restrictions
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that youth day camps, low-contact outdoor sports practices and outdoor pools can reopen with some restrictions starting Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m.
Stevensville Woman Using Free Flowers To Spread Smiles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
A woman's idea to spread smiles throughout her community amid the coronavirus pandemic is causing her generosity to rub off on others.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
'The Sound Of Joy': Baltimore County Churches Ring Their Bells To Thank Frontline Workers
A Towson church has recruited other churches nearby to make sure its message of thanks is heard loud and clear.
'Sweetest Ending Possible': Ellicott City's DJ Kopec Reaches Goal Of $1M For Charity Through Virtual Dance Parties
Chris Kopec, known as DJ Kopec, has been throwing virtual dance parties on Facebook to raise money and donations for area groups in need.
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
Thousands Spend Memorial Day Weekend In Ocean City; Businesses Innovate To Stay Afloat
Thousands of people traveled to Ocean City, Maryland, for a Memorial Day weekend vacation, and despite some concerns over social distancing, many visitors said they are glad they made the trip.
Cooler Weather Keeps Memorial Day Weekend Crowds At Bay Sunday In Ocean City, Maryland
The crowds that flocked to the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, for the Memorial Day weekend seemed to subside Sunday morning as temperatures hovered in the low to mid-50s.
Contests
Why You Need To Rescan Your Channels On July 2
Due to a government mandate, WJZ-TV is transitioning to a new physical channel on July 2nd, 2020.
Giant Presents: Honoring Everyday Heroes
Giant and WJZ want to recognize Maryland’s finest.
More
CBS Entertainment
WJZ 13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
1:30 PM
60 Minutes Sports
2:30 PM
Course Record with Michael Breed
3:00 PM
PGA Tour Golf
6:00 PM
WJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
6:30 PM
CBS Weekend News
View All Programs
It’s Academic: May 30, 2020
May 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Towson High School: 330
Franklin High School: 350
Calvert Hall High School: 475
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply