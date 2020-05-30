Coronavirus In MDTotal Cases Top 52K; Hospitalizations Decrease
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday afternoon in west Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Presstman Street shortly before 5:30 for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

