BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday afternoon in west Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Presstman Street shortly before 5:30 for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.