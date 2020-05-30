BOSTON (WJZ) — A 42-year-old Boston man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an undercover Frederick County sheriff’s deputy posing as a 13-year-old girl online, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.
Police in Boston arrested Daniel Louis O’Brien, a registered sex offender on a charge of enticement of a child under the age of 16.
The sheriff’s office said O’Brien contacted the deputy on April 28 believing them to be a 13-year-old girl. He reportedly solicited sexual acts and planned to travel to Maryland to help the girl run away from home.
He had previously been arrested in 2009 for traveling from Richmond, Virginia, to the northern Massachusetts town of Littleton to kidnap a real 12-year-old girl he met online, the sheriff’s office said.
O’Brien was held on a $50,000 bond in the case and had his bond revoked for a previous charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He was held without bond in that case.