COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — One person was taken to a hospital after suffering burns during a two-alarm fire in Columbia on Sunday, fire officials said.
The fire broke out in the 11300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. Multiple units were involved.
Firefighters from Howard and Montgomery counties responded, both agencies said.
At this time 1 Pt being transported to bay view. The fire has been knocked at this time. The Fire Marshall is on location for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/qSXVFFF2Eu
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 31, 2020
The state fire marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
