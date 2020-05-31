LATESTDemonstrations Held Throughout Baltimore This Weekend To Protest Death Of George Floyd
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMIndiana Jones and the Last Crusade
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, COlumbia, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — One person was taken to a hospital after suffering burns during a two-alarm fire in Columbia on Sunday, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the 11300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. Multiple units were involved.

Firefighters from Howard and Montgomery counties responded, both agencies said.

The state fire marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply