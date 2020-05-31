WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday as more protests in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd are expected.
The curfew will run until 6 a.m. Monday.
Bowser tweeted she has also activated the DC National Guard.
— Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC Lite (@MayorBowser) May 31, 2020
CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports multiple demonstrations took place throughout the district on Sunday.
Protesters have demonstrated outside the White House multiple times since Friday, at one point leading the building to be locked down with President Donald Trump inside.
The president tweeted Saturday morning he “watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe,” thanking the Secret Service.
Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
Shortly before the curfew took effect, Metro police announced 18 arrests for rioting over the weekend.
Those arrested include:
- Antonio Lawrey, 30, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting
- Autumn Walker, 18, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting and Felony Destruction of Property
- Brandon Lisenby, 21, of Alexandria, VA, charged with Felony Looting
- Clarence Monte Jones, 34, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting
- Diawoo Kwadowo Kwadowo, 24, of no fixed address, charged with Theft
- Domonique Maxey, 26, of Northwest, DC, charged with Burglary One
- Eric Pineda, 18, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with Felony Rioting and Receiving Stolen Property
- Gideon Adomako-Jones, 20, of Alexandria, VA, charged with Felony Looting
- Issac Walker, 29, of Northwest, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- Jae Hyuk Kwon, 22, of Baltimore, MD, charged with Felony Looting
- Jerry Johnson, 29, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, charged with Simple Assault
- Justin Paul, 20, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Destruction of Property
- Kevon Jackson, 27, of Northeast, DC, charged with Theft One and Possession with Intent to Distribute
- Lathan Martin Nathan, 30, of no fixed address, charged with Felony Rioting
- Monet Drummond, 31, of Southeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- Sincerity Benson-El, 26, of Chesterfield, VA, charged with Burglary One
- Trayvon Strong, 24, of Northeast, DC, charged with Felony Rioting
- Henry Medrano, 24, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with Deface Private/Public Property
Police are also searching for several additional people in connection with multiple burglaries and an arson case. The burglaries happened Sunday between midnight and 5:15 a.m.
Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.