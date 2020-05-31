LATESTDemonstrations Held Throughout Baltimore This Weekend To Protest Death Of George Floyd
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday as more protests in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd are expected.

The curfew will run until 6 a.m. Monday.

Bowser tweeted she has also activated the DC National Guard.

CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports multiple demonstrations took place throughout the district on Sunday.

WJZ COMPLETE COVERAGE: George Floyd’s Death And Its Impacts In Maryland

Protesters have demonstrated outside the White House multiple times since Friday, at one point leading the building to be locked down with President Donald Trump inside.

The president tweeted Saturday morning he “watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe,” thanking the Secret Service.

Read the latest coverage of the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis from WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota.

