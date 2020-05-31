



Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday as more protests in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd are expected.

The curfew will run until 6 a.m. Monday.

Bowser tweeted she has also activated the DC National Guard.

Mayor Bowser is ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1. She has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department. — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC Lite (@MayorBowser) May 31, 2020

CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reports multiple demonstrations took place throughout the district on Sunday.

Protesters have demonstrated outside the White House multiple times since Friday, at one point leading the building to be locked down with President Donald Trump inside.

The president tweeted Saturday morning he “watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe,” thanking the Secret Service.

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

