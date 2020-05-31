TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — After two consecutive days of demonstrations in Baltimore in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, other communities in Maryland saw smaller protests on Sunday.
In Towson, the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project gathered in Towson to take a knee for justice.
Will Schwartz, the group’s president, said one of its goals is to acknowledge the history of racial terror in the state and how it continues to be felt.
“We are going to acknowledge the historical racial terror that our state has felt that endured. We can’t turn our backs on the racial terror we’re feeling right now,” he said.
In Hagerstown, a group of around 100 walked city streets holding signs reading “Black Lives Matter” among other slogans.
The city’s police department wrote on Facebook, “there was no destruction, no blocking traffic and no violence whatsoever.”
The department also said it stands with a growing number of law enforcement officials across the country condemning Floyd’s death.
