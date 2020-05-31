LATESTDemonstrations Held Throughout Baltimore This Weekend To Protest Death Of George Floyd
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMIndiana Jones and the Last Crusade
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chase, Hagerstown, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Plaza Hotel, Police Chase, Police pursuit, Talkers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a multi-state chase before fleeing into a hotel in Hagerstown.

The suspect reportedly rammed a police vehicle in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, before fleeing across the Potomac River into Maryland, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase continued into Hagerstown, where the suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran into the Plaza Hotel in the 900 block of Dual Highway. They were later arrested.

The sheriff’s office had asked people to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

Comments

Leave a Reply