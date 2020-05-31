Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a multi-state chase before fleeing into a hotel in Hagerstown.
The suspect reportedly rammed a police vehicle in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, before fleeing across the Potomac River into Maryland, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The chase continued into Hagerstown, where the suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran into the Plaza Hotel in the 900 block of Dual Highway. They were later arrested.
The sheriff’s office had asked people to avoid the area due to a large police presence.