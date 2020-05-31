Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — After two-and-a-half months, horses took to the tracks at Laurel Park this weekend, marking the return of horse racing in the state after the coronavirus led to its temporary shutdown.
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — After two-and-a-half months, horses took to the tracks at Laurel Park this weekend, marking the return of horse racing in the state after the coronavirus led to its temporary shutdown.
A three-day event began Saturday at the track and will run through Monday without spectators.
Only essential personnel are being allowed on the grounds.
The jockey club plans to roll out a periodic schedule that is expected to continue into August.
Spring is normally a busy time for horse racing in Maryland with the Preakness Stakes happening in mid-May, but this year it was postponed to October 3 due to the pandemic.
For the first time ever, Preakness will be the final race in the Triple Crown.