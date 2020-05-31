LATESTDemonstrations Held Throughout Baltimore This Weekend To Protest Death Of George Floyd
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMIndiana Jones and the Last Crusade
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Horse racing, Laurel, Laurel Park, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Sports, Talkers


LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — After two-and-a-half months, horses took to the tracks at Laurel Park this weekend, marking the return of horse racing in the state after the coronavirus led to its temporary shutdown.

A three-day event began Saturday at the track and will run through Monday without spectators.

Only essential personnel are being allowed on the grounds.

The jockey club plans to roll out a periodic schedule that is expected to continue into August.

Spring is normally a busy time for horse racing in Maryland with the Preakness Stakes happening in mid-May, but this year it was postponed to October 3 due to the pandemic.

For the first time ever, Preakness will be the final race in the Triple Crown.

Comments

Leave a Reply