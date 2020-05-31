



Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in Maryland continue to decline, and the state reports the statewide positivity rate is now 10.9 percent as of Sunday morning.

There are now 52,778 coronavirus cases in the state, up 763 cases since Saturday- and 2,411 people have died.

There are currently 1,183 people in the state hospitalized for the virus, down from 1,239 since Saturday. Of those people, 704 are in acute care and 479 are in ICUs.

Maryland’s #COVID19 positivity rate has dropped to 10.9%, down 54.49% from its peak on April 17. Our state’s current total COVID-19 hospitalizations—one of the state’s key recovery metrics—have dropped to 1,183, their lowest level since April 15. pic.twitter.com/inOit8fUuT — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 31, 2020

Throughout the pandemic, 8,738 people have ever been hospitalized for the virus, with 3,764 released from isolation.

So far, 348,773 people have been tested in Maryland, with 249,103 of them testing negative.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases across the state:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 178 (17) Anne Arundel 3,785 (165) 9* Baltimore City 5,664 (250) 8* Baltimore County 6,065 (329) 15* Calvert 341 (17) 1* Caroline 259 (1) Carroll 913 (89) 1* Cecil 371 (23) Charles 1,108 (71) 1* Dorchester 142 (3) Frederick 1,911 (98) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 882 (48) 3* Howard 1,928 (54) 4* Kent 173 (19) Montgomery 11,361 (572) 40* Prince George’s 15,220 (517) 24* Queen Anne’s 160 (13) St. Mary’s 499 (22) Somerset 73 (2) Talbot 99 (2) Washington 469 (14) Wicomico 953 (30) Worcester 214 (12) 1* Data not available (43) 7*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,274 10-19 2,319 (1) 20-29 7,312 (13) 1* 30-39 9,815 (30) 4* 40-49 9,505 (69) 3* 50-59 8,596 (168) 9* 60-69 6,203 (385) 11* 70-79 3,986 (600) 17* 80+ 3,768 (1,102) 69* Data not available (43) 7* Female 27,506 (1,184) 66* Male 25,272 (1,227) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 15,188 (995) 40* Asian (NH) 997 (93) 6* White (NH) 10,299 (1,016) 59* Hispanic 13,377 (226) 7* Other (NH) 2,654 (31) Data not available 10,263 (50) 9*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.