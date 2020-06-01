Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the 600 block of Hardwood Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2:15 p.m. where they found a 64-year-old man inside of a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
