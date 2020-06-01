LATESTThousands gather to protest systemic racism, police brutality in Baltimore following George Floyd's death
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 600 block of Hardwood Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2:15 p.m. where they found a 64-year-old man inside of a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments
  1. Mike B says:
    June 1, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Well at least it wasn’t George Floyd. I would hate to see the protests because of the black on black killings.

    Reply

Leave a Reply