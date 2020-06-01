Comments
CARNEY, Md. (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in Baltimore County Monday evening, police said.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the area of Stillmeadow Road and Dunfield Road in the Carney area.
When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, the Baltimore County Police Department said. The man died at the scene.
Police believe the shooting was targeted and are searching for a suspect who fled the scene. They said there is no further danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.