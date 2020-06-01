BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been tied to the state-run correctional system, officials said Monday.
The Department of Public Safety And Correctional Services said that as of Monday, 305 officers, 187 inmates and 15 non-uniformed staff have tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 507 cases. Of those cases, 170 officers, 51 inmates and eight non-uniformed staff members have recovered.
Seven inmates have died due to the virus, officials said; no officers or staff members have lost their lives.
Nearly one-fourth of the cases have occurred at the Jessup Correctional Institution, which has seen 122 cases, including 74 among inmates and 29 among officers.
Last Tuesday, the number of cases within the correctional system sat at 396, officials said at the time.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.