



Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped 60% from its peak and the state increased testing by 117% in May, according to statistics released by the governor’s office.

More than 357,000 coronavirus tests were taken across the state of Maryland during the pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office reported.

There are nearly 100 major testing sites open across the state, as positive cases continue to grow past 53,000.

More than five percent of Marylanders have been tested for coronavirus, Hogan’s office reports.

The numbers have been moving in a promising direction and last week, Hogan said the state could move into phase 2 of his Roadmap to Recovery plan as early as this week. However, no there is some concern that due to the protests around the death of George Floyd, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations could increase.

Some other statistics the governor’s office reported:

COVID-19 Testing Volume More Than Doubled in May. Maryland conducted 228,305 COVID-19 tests in May, more than double its output in the month of April, with an overall total of 357,545 tests now conducted statewide. The state achieved its short-term goal of 10,000 tests per day before June 1.

Positivity Rate Continues to Decline, Now at 10.8% Statewide. With Maryland’s expanded testing, the state’s positivity rate has dropped by nearly 60% from its peak on April 17, and now stands at 10.8%, the lowest it has been since late March.

Positivity Rate Continues to Decline in Key Jurisdictions. As of today, the positivity rate in Baltimore City is at 10.2%, Anne Arundel County is at 10.0%, Baltimore County is at 9.8%, Howard County is at 9.5%, and Frederick County is at 8.5%—all below the state average.

The positivity rate in Prince George’s County has dropped by more than 61%, from a high of 41.96% to a current rate of 16.1%. Montgomery County has dropped by nearly 60%, from a high of 32.64% to a current rate of 13.1%

More Than 5 Percent of Marylanders Tested. As of today, 5.1% of Marylanders have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 5 percent of residents in each of the four jurisdictions with the most confirmed cases have been tested:

Prince George’s County: 5.9%

Baltimore City: 5.8%

Baltimore County: 5.7%

Montgomery County: 5.3%

Nearly 100 Major Testing Sites Open, Marylanders Encouraged to Get Tested. With expanded capacity and supplies available, Marylanders do not need to exhibit symptoms or suspect exposure to COVID-19 in order to get tested. The state continues to expand locations for Marylanders to get tested, with nearly 100 major sites now available across the state. Visit coronavirus.maryland.gov to find a location that is most convenient for you.

Long-Term Testing Strategy. Since April 29, when Governor Hogan announced a long-term testing strategy for the state, Maryland has launched a series of COVID-19 testing expansions, including universal testing for nursing home residents and staff, broadening criteria to include those who are asymptomatic, opening no-cost, no-appointment testing at sites throughout the state, new agreements with CVS and Walmart to conduct testing on-site, authorizing the state’s nearly 1,200 pharmacies to order and administer tests, and directly allocating test kits to local jurisdictions.