



A small group of protesters are working their way through downtown Baltimore Monday morning, chanting “no justice, no peace” and blocking traffic in some areas to bring awareness about police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The diverse group of protesters remained peaceful as they walked through the streets downtown, making their way to 395 and Camden Yards area and through the Inner Harbor before they went back to City Hall.

Protestors beginning to gather outside City Hall this morning. City trucks still barricading area. @wjz pic.twitter.com/NCsRKMis8W — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) June 1, 2020

As they move through downtown Baltimore they chant, “who’s streets? our streets” and “hey hey, ho ho, these racist cops have got to go.”

Demonstrators in Baltimore remained peaceful over the weekend, with only a few violent incidents reported downtown.

A group of around 50 people gathered at City Hall Sunday evening under the watchful eye of a heightened Baltimore Police Department presence. Nearby streets were barricaded by city trash trucks.

“I’m sorry last night got violent, but now you’re listening, now we’ve got your attention,” the protester, a teen named Marcus, said. “We’ve been protesting peacefully for years and nothing has changed.

Police reported arresting 14 people, including two minors, following reports of damage to businesses and burglaries Saturday night.

Baltimore has been spared much of the violence and damage reported in other U.S. cities, including New York City and Los Angeles, leading both Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Governor Larry Hogan to call the demonstrators in the city a national example.

“In Baltimore yesterday, we were a national example of what it looks like to engage in passionate protesting without widespread breaking of the law,” Young said.

More protests are planned for later Monday.

