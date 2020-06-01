Floyd ProtestsThousands gather in Baltimore to protest systemic racism, police brutality
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Condolences are pouring in for the family of a Howard County firefighter who died due to cancer.

County Executive Calvin Ball said firefighter Brad Scott, a 13-year-veteran of the department, lost his battle with cancer over the weekend.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Ball wrote in part on Twitter Monday.

The fire department said Scott, whose nickname was “Boobah,” was a warrior in his fight against cancer.

The ATF’s Baltimore field office tweeted, “His selfless service & commitment to Howard County will not be forgotten.”

