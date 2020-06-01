COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Condolences are pouring in for the family of a Howard County firefighter who died due to cancer.
County Executive Calvin Ball said firefighter Brad Scott, a 13-year-veteran of the department, lost his battle with cancer over the weekend.
“Our hearts are heavy,” Ball wrote in part on Twitter Monday.
Our hearts are heavy over the loss this weekend of Firefighter, Brad Scott. For the past 13 years, he dedicated his life as a public servant and heroic first responder.
Our condolences are with his family, friends and all his brothers and sisters in @HCDFRS pic.twitter.com/7zfOr14RJD
— Calvin Ball (@HoCoGovExec) June 1, 2020
The fire department said Scott, whose nickname was “Boobah,” was a warrior in his fight against cancer.
The ATF’s Baltimore field office tweeted, “His selfless service & commitment to Howard County will not be forgotten.”