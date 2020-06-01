LATESTDemonstrations Held Throughout Baltimore This Weekend To Protest Death Of George Floyd
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in northwest Baltimore.

According to police, officers were called to the 4700 block of Park Heights Avenue around 1:08 a.m. Monday to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation continues into the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

 

