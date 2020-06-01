(WJZ)- Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot announced Monday that nine of the 12 branch offices located throughout the state are opening today, June 1 for appointment-only visits.
The offices in Frederick, Baltimore and Upper Marlboro will remain closed for the time being. All branch locations have been closed since March 19th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The branches that open today will be following state and Center For Disease Control guidelines. Taxpayers who need to visit a branch office must make an appointment in advance by going to the website www.marylandtaxes.gov and clicking on locations to set up an appointment. Any visitors to branches must follow mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.
“Our employees are ready to provide outstanding personal customer service to taxpayers who cannot find their answers online or cannot email or call to address their needs,” Comptroller Franchot said in a press release. “We are still encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and ask their questions by email. To help families during these financially challenging times, we have extended the deadline for filing and for payment of state income taxes until July 15.”
The offices will be open from 8:30 am-4:30 pm EST Monday through Friday. The filing and payment deadlines for individual and corporate income taxes were extended from April 15 to July 15 earlier this year. The extension applies for both state and federal taxes. There will be no interest or penalties imposed if payments are made by July 15, 2020.