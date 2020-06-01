LATESTDemonstrations Continue In Baltimore Monday To Protest Death Of George Floyd
Filed Under:Ben Semiatin, birthday parade, Good News: Something To Smile About, heartwarming, Kensington, Local TV, Maryland, Morris Semiatin, Talkers


KENSINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Cheers and waves. That’s how 94-year-old Morris Semiatin was greeted on his birthday Monday during a parade that included a visit from local first responders.

Semiatin’s son, Ben, surprised his father with a drive-by birthday parade which included a visit from the Bethesda Police Department and the Kensington Fire Department.

Credit: Ben Semiatin

Semiatin was in the 5th Marine Division Iwo Jima. He also served a White House photographer, his son told WJZ.

A marine also presented Mr. Semiatin with a flag and a coin, his son told WJZ.

Happy Birthday, Morris!!!

https://www.facebook.com/ben.semiatin/videos/10222326298804235/

Comments

Leave a Reply