KENSINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Cheers and waves. That’s how 94-year-old Morris Semiatin was greeted on his birthday Monday during a parade that included a visit from local first responders.
Semiatin’s son, Ben, surprised his father with a drive-by birthday parade which included a visit from the Bethesda Police Department and the Kensington Fire Department.
Semiatin was in the 5th Marine Division Iwo Jima. He also served a White House photographer, his son told WJZ.
A marine also presented Mr. Semiatin with a flag and a coin, his son told WJZ.
Happy Birthday, Morris!!!
