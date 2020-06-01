LATESTDemonstrations Continue In Baltimore Monday To Protest Death Of George Floyd
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a stabbing in Glen Burnie that injured one man over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Mobil gas station at 7200 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie at around 2:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a report of a stabbing. They found a 30-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to his upper body.

Police gave medical aid until EMS personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment. The victim wasn’t able to give the location of the assault or any other details to the police.

Northern District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone who may have witnessed an assault in that area to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

