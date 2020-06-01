BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation officials are warning drivers and motorists to be aware of some changes to their normal commuting schedules and routes on Monday.
Fayette Street is now closed to through traffic between Gay and Holliday Streets with detours in effect.
At this time, no turns onto westbound Fayette Street will be permitted from President Street and the southbound Jones Falls Expressway, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Monday.
Drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns and are also encouraged to use other routes.
MDOT MTA also says it is prepared to adjust service as needed in the Baltimore area as they closely monitor activities in downtown Baltimore.
Crowds have been gathering downtown over the last few days, in protest of the death of George Floyd last week, at times blocking traffic downtown.
“With the unfolding of recent events across the United States, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) operations and police staff are closely monitoring activities in downtown Baltimore and are committed to maintaining the safety of our riders and employees,”
They said they may need to quickly adjust service, and riders should plan ahead and be monitoring the MDOT MTA website, e-alert system and social media for service updates.