Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a bullet into a window at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Officials said a bullet hole was found in a 7th-floor window of the hospital and the bullet was lodged into the wall of an unoccupied room.
No injuries were reported.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.