WATCH LIVEDemonstrations Continue In Baltimore Monday To Protest Death Of George Floyd
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Shots Fired, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a bullet into a window at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Officials said a bullet hole was found in a 7th-floor window of the hospital and the bullet was lodged into the wall of an unoccupied room.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Comments

Leave a Reply