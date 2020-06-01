



Coronavirus testing at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will be expanded to two days a week — on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Marylanders can get tested for COVID-19 without an appointment and at no-cost at the state’s newest testing site.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) reported it gave 1,686 tests at Six Flags on Friday, which was a record high for community-based sites.

Testing will be available betweet 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with no out-of-pocket costs and no doctor’s order is needed. People also don’t need to exhibit symptoms to get tested.

“As part of our long-term COVID-19 testing strategy, we are continuing to increase access to testing from one end of our state to the other,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “With 100 testing sites across the state and growing private sector partnerships, we encourage Marylanders to get tested—even if you don’t have symptoms or suspect that you’ve been exposed—so that we can continue our safe, gradual, and effective recovery efforts.”

The state is offering tests at various locations across the state.

The following state-operated testing sites will also be open this week by appointment:

Belair VEIP (Harford)

Carroll County Agricultural Center (Carroll)

Clinton VEIP (Prince George’s)

Columbia VEIP (Howard)

Glen Burnie VEIP (Anne Arundel)

Hagerstown VEIP (Washington)

Owings Mills VEIP (Baltimore)

Prince Frederick VEIP (Calvert)

Prince George’s County Health Department, Cheverly Office (Prince George’s)

Waldorf VEIP (Charles)

White Oak VEIP (Montgomery)

Patients interested in testing at these or any of the more than 100 sites available throughout the state can find further information by visiting coronavirus.maryland.gov and clicking on the “Testing” tab. There, they can utilize an interactive map to locate testing sites in their area and learn how to schedule a test.

